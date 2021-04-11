Louisville Drops Game Two vs Florida State to Even Series

The Cardinals fall to the Seminoles despite a two home run, five RBI day from Alex Binelas.

(Photo of Alex Binelas: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E FSU 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 5 0 8 13 1 UL 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 1 1 5 9 4

W: Jack Anderson (1-0), L: Glenn Albanese (3-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - After taking the series opener against No. 17 Florida State on Friday night, the No. 5 Louisville baseball program fell in game two to even up the series, dropping an 8-5 decision decision on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The loss came in spite of a two home run effort from corner infielder Alex Binelas (2-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI), including a fifth inning grand slam. He also launched a two-out solo shot in the ninth. The Cardinals (19-10, 11-5 ACC) fall to 10-29 in the all-time series against the Seminoles (16-11, 11-9 ACC), and 7-12 since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Florida State struck first, plating a run in both the second and fourth innings. Starting pitcher left-hander Luke Seed (4.2 IP 4 K, 7 H, 1 BB, 1 ER) had another solid start, and only the first run was charged against him, as an errant pickoff was mainly responsible for the second run.

But the Seminoles didn't stay down for long. After Binelas' grand slam, they plated a run off of Cam Robinson (0.2 IP, 1 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 ER) in the sixth inning. They followed that up by exploding for a five-spot in the eighth - all coming off of right-hander Glenn Albanese (1.2 IP, 2 K, 3 J, 1 BB, 4 ER), who was making his first appearance since Mar. 20.

Left-hander Garrett Schmeltz and right-hander Seamus Barrett were the only pitchers able to put up a scoreless outing. At the plate, the only other Cardinals to get on base multiple times were Binelas, outfielder Luke Brown (2-5) and catcher Henry Davis (1-2, 3 BB). As a team, Louisville was just 2-11 with runners in scoring position.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their weekend series vs. Florida State with game three. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Apr. 11 at 4:00pm EST, and will be televised on ESPNU & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

