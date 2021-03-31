Louisville Falls to Cincinnati in Extra Innings

The Cardinals are walked off for the second game in a row - this time in extras to their longtime rival.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E UL 0 4 0 4 0 2 0 1 0 1 12 15 3 UC 2 0 0 4 2 0 3 0 0 2 13 14 0

W: Beau Keathley (1-0), L: Kaleb Corbett (1-1)

CINCINNATI - Heading north up I-71 for their first rivalry game of the season, the No. 6 Louisville baseball program found themselves getting walked off for the second consecutive game - this time at the hands of Cincinnati in ten innings, falling 13-12 on Tuesday at UC Baseball Stadium.

While the Cardinals (16-7, 8-3 ACC) hold a 101-82 all-time series advantage, including winning 24 of their 30 matchups under head coach Dan McDonnell, they have now dropped two of their last four against the Bearcats (11-10, 0-0 AAC).

Pitching was not the order of the day in this midweek affair, as both teams combined for 29 hits, 13 extra base hits, and five home runs - four of which came from the Bearcats.

Cincinnati jumped out to an early lead, plating a pair of run off starting pitcher right-hander Luke Smith (3.0 IP, 3 K, 4 H, 0 BB, 2 ER) in the first inning, although he would bounce back with a pair of scoreless innings to follow.

Louisville didn't waste much time responding, as they posted four-spots in both the second and fourth innings. The Cardinals struck five of their eight extra base hits during this stretch, with each of the five driving home at least one runner.

Not to be outdone, UC responded to Louisville's eight unanswered runs with six of their own. The Bearcats plated four in the fourth, with left-handers Evan Webster (0.0 IP, 0 K, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 ER) and Garrett Schmeltz (0.1 IP, 0 K, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 ER) combined to record just one out.

Fellow lefty Adam Elliott (3.1 IP, 5 K, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 ER) came in, and he also ran into some struggles. He gave up a pair of two-run home runs - one in the fifth and another in the seventh, with each tying the game. Right-hander Seamus Barrett (0.0 IP, 0 K, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 ER) replaced him after the latter, immediately giving up a solo shot himself.

What kept Louisville in the game at this point were some late inning heroics from Trey Leonard (4-6, HR, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R). The outfielder hit a two-run blast in the sixth, followed by an RBI double in the eighth, setting a career-high in hits, RBIs and double in the process.

Louisville got solid pitching down the stretch in regulation, with left-hander Kellan Tulio (1.1 IP, 0 K, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 ER) pitching a scoreless eighth, and right-hander Kaleb Corbett (1.1 IP, 2 K, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 ER) tossing a scoreless ninth to force extra innings.

After striking an RBI triple to get the scoring started for the Cardinals, shortstop Christian Knapczyk (1-5, 3 RBI, 3B, SF, R) also delivered the bookending sacrifice fly that gave them lead.

Unfortunately, Corbett would see his scoreless streak to start his collegiate carer come to an end in un-sanctimonious fashion, surrendering RBI singles to both tie and walk-off the game for the Bearcats.

Next up for Louisville, they'll return home for a three-game weekend series vs. Wake Forest. First pitch is slated for Friday, Apr. 2 at 6:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

