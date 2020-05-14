Louisville Report
Caitlin Ferguson ends career as four-year starter in the infield

samdraut

Caitlin Ferguson wanted to return to Louisville softball, but her future plans wouldn’t allow it.

When the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes in spring sports whose seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferguson initially thought she would be returning to shortstop for the Cardinals next season.

After playing softball for 15 years, she had to side with educational pursuits. Ferguson, who played high school softball at Woodford County in Versailles, will attend pharmacy school this fall as she pursues her professional career.

“It just came down to a logical decision,” Ferguson said. “Bio-chem (biochemistry) only sits in your head so long, my clock was ticking in that regard. That was the biggest thing weighing on me, being prepared for pharmacy school. Having that transition as easy as possible.”

Year
Starts
Runs
Hits
RBI

2017

40

18

31

21

2018

49

31

46

40

2019

58

33

36

26

2020

23

7

14

7

Total

170

89

127

94

As a seventh grader, a career matchmaker exercise projected Ferguson as a pharmacist, veterinarian or construction worker. She has followed a career in pharmacy ever since.

She leaves Louisville as a four-year starter in the infield.

Ferguson was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2017 after batting .274 with 18 runs scored and 21 RBIs. As a sophomore, she hit a career-best .317 with 40 RBIs and 31 runs scored while being named to the NFCA All-Southeast Region Team.

After playing two seasons under the direction of Sandy Pearsall, Holly Aprile became the program’s head coach in Ferguson’s final two seasons. The transition was welcomed.

“When Holly got here I was really excited because I remember her from Pitt,” Ferguson said. “She was so intense and high energy. That’s exactly what this program needed at the time.”

Ferguson started every game at shortstop during her junior and senior year. Last season, Louisville earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament and reached the regional final.

Aprile said Ferguson’s leadership and talent at shortstop won’t immediately be replaced.

“We will certainly miss her on the field,” Aprile said. “I am really excited for her and her opportunity.”

