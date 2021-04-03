Louisville Holds Off Wake Forest to Clinch Series

The Cardinals overcome a late inning rally by the Demon Deacons to clinch the weekend series

(Photo of Adam Elliott: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E WF 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 0 7 9 0 UL 1 1 0 2 2 1 0 2 X 9 12 0

W: Adam Elliott (4-1), L: Camden Minacci (0-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After winning yet another ACC series opener on Friday, the No. 5 Louisville baseball program overcame a late inning bullpen collapse to take down Wake Forest, winning 9-7 on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium to clinch the weekend series.

Out of the Cardinals' (18-7, 10-3 ACC) seven regular season series' with the Demon Deacons (9-11, 4-9 ACC) since joining the ACC, Louisville has now won six of them. Their lone series loss against Wake Forest came in 2018 at Winston-Salem, N.C.

Louisville established control early on, plating six runs before Wake Forest could even crack the scoreboard, and seven of the first eight runs of the game. In fact, eight starters collected base hits, with six driving in a run.

Outfielder Luke Brown (3-5, 2 RBI) and shortshop Christian Knapczyk (2-4, 2 RBI, 2 2B) led the way for the Cardinals, with infielder Lucas Dunn (2-4, RBI, 2B, 3B, 2 R) joining them for multi-hit days. Catcher Henry Davis (1-4, HR, BB) and outfielder Cam Masterman (1-4, HR) also had home runs on the day.

Making his second Saturday start of the season, left-handed pitcher Luke Seed (7.0 IP, 6 K, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 ER) put up another quality start, surrendering only a solo home run, and setting a career-high in inning pitched along the way.

Unfortunately, once Seed's day was done, Louisville's bullpen struggles continued. The Deacs picked on left-handers Riley Phillips (0.0 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 ER), Kellan Tulio (0.0 IP, 1 H, 1 HBO, 2 ER) and Adam Elliott to plate six runs in the eighth inning to tie the game - all of which came with no outs.

But immediately after Wake Forest tied the game, Louisville jumped back in front thanks to a 2 RBI single from Brown. Elliott (2.0 IP, 0 K, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 ER) then rebounded after surrendering a grand slam in the eighth to pitch a scoreless ninth inning.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their weekend series vs. Wake Forest with game three. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Apr. 4 at 12:30pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

