Louisville Falls to Miami in Regular Season Finale

The Cardinals are swept for the third time in four weeks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With a series loss against Miami already in hand, the No. 18 Louisville baseball program could not avoid a sweep against the visitors, falling 3-2 in the regular season finale Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (27-21, 16-16 ACC) are swept for the third time in four weeks, and have lost ten of their last fourteen games. It is also the first time in head coach Dan McDonnell's tenure at Louisville that he was swept at home, and did not finish above .500 in conference play.

Louisville plated the game's first run thanks to an RBI double from corner infielder Alex Binelas (1-4, RBI. 2B) in the third, but their lead didn't last long. In the fourth, Miami plated a trio of runs thanks to a pair of RBI singles off starting pitcher left-hander Tate Kuehner (5.2 IP, 5 K, 3 H, 5 BB, 3 ER).

After Kuehner exited the game, fellow southpaws Adam Elliott (2.1 IP, 2 K) and Michael Kirian (1.0 IP, 2 K) would keep the Canes scoreless for the remainder of the game. However, the only remaining offense the Cardinals could muster was a bases loaded fielder's choice by outfielder Trey Leonard (0-4, RBI) in the sixth that plated Binelas.

Next up for Louisville, they'll head down to Charlotte, N.C for the ACC Baseball Championship. Pool assignment, along with date and television designation will be announced later this evening.

