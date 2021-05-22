Sports Illustrated home
Louisville Receives No. 7 Seed in ACC Baseball Championship

The Cardinals head down to Charlotte in need of a good showing to pad their NCAA Tournament resume.
(Photo of Jim Patterson Stadium: University of Louisville Athletics)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Following a regular season in which they went 16-16 in conference play, including 27-21 overall, the Louisville baseball program has received the No. 7 seed for the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship, the league announced Saturday.

The Cardinals have been assigned to Pool B, and are paired with No. 2 Georgia Tech and No. 11 Clemson. The dates, times and television designations, as well as the rest of the schedule for the championship, will be released Sunday, May 23.

Louisville did not exactly fare well against either the Yellow Jackets or Tigers, going a combined 1-5 against both teams. The Cardinals traveled down to Atlanta for their first conference series of the season, winning the first game against Georgia Tech, but then dropping the final two.

As the calendar flipped to May, Louisville traveled down to the Palmetto State to face Clemson, and were promptly greeted with a three-game sweep. It was first of three sweeps suffered by the Cardinals over the final four weeks of the regular season.

Pool play will take place on Tuesday through Friday, with three games per day. Each pool will play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, followed by the Championship on Sunday.

Louisville ended the regular season dropping ten of their last fourteen games, and head into the ACC Baseball Championship with an RPI ranking of just 66th. If they are to reach the NCAA Tournament, they will have to make some noise in Charlotte.

