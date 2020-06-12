First phase of return to Louisville campus is going successfully

With student-athletes returning to the University of Louisville campus, the athletic department has yet to have any bumps in the road.

Athletic competition was suspended on March 17 due to health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisville is navigating through a phased return to campus, which began June 1. Athletic Director Vince Tyra said things have gone extremely well to this point, but trail and error is still a part of the early process.

“What we are dealing with is refining our process and refining it,” Tyra said.

The first phase brought back 30 football players along with the men’s and women’s basketball teams. An additional 30 football players and 60 Olympic sport student-athletes are set to return June 15.

Student-athletes were administered drive-through testing for COVID-19, which was administered at Cardinal Stadium last week. More than 120 student-athletes, coaches and staff were tested June 2.

Tyra visited the Schnellenberger Football Complex, saying student-athletes have given feedback to the procedures as they return to campus.

“The athletes are having a great time and they are happy to be back,” Tyra said. “They feel safe, which is what we want to hear. We are getting back into conditioning, which I know they are excited about.”

During the first phase, the Schnellenberger Football Complex, Trager Center, Kueber Center and Ralph Wright Natatorium are open with limited occupancy.

Student-athletes that return to campus spend eight days of onboarding and quarantine prior to the start of voluntary athletic activity.

The third phase is scheduled for July 7, which plans to return all of the remaining football players. The fourth phase returns the remainder of student-athletes is planned for early August.

Tyra said student athletes are excited to be back on campus to begin preparation for the fall seasons of sports.

“It is really uplifting,” Tyra said. “For all the staff, we are really happy to have them back.”