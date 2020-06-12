Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

First phase of return to Louisville campus is going successfully

samdraut

With student-athletes returning to the University of Louisville campus, the athletic department has yet to have any bumps in the road. 

Athletic competition was suspended on March 17 due to health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisville is navigating through a phased return to campus, which began June 1. Athletic Director Vince Tyra said things have gone extremely well to this point, but trail and error is still a part of the early process.

“What we are dealing with is refining our process and refining it,” Tyra said.

The first phase brought back 30 football players along with the men’s and women’s basketball teams. An additional 30 football players and 60 Olympic sport student-athletes are set to return June 15.

Student-athletes were administered drive-through testing for COVID-19, which was administered at Cardinal Stadium last week. More than 120 student-athletes, coaches and staff were tested June 2.

Tyra visited the Schnellenberger Football Complex, saying student-athletes have given feedback to the procedures as they return to campus.

“The athletes are having a great time and they are happy to be back,” Tyra said. “They feel safe, which is what we want to hear. We are getting back into conditioning, which I know they are excited about.”

During the first phase, the Schnellenberger Football Complex, Trager Center, Kueber Center and Ralph Wright Natatorium are open with limited occupancy.

Student-athletes that return to campus spend eight days of onboarding and quarantine prior to the start of voluntary athletic activity.

The third phase is scheduled for July 7, which plans to return all of the remaining football players. The fourth phase returns the remainder of student-athletes is planned for early August.

Tyra said student athletes are excited to be back on campus to begin preparation for the fall seasons of sports.

“It is really uplifting,” Tyra said. “For all the staff, we are really happy to have them back.”

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zach Britton had "no doubt" he'd be selected in shortened MLB Draft

When it was announced that the 2020 MLB Draft would be only five rounds long, many draft prospects questioned if they would even be selected. Louisville Baseball's Zach Britton wasn't one of them.

Matthew McGavic

2020 MLB Draft | Louisville Baseball Recap

The 2020 MLB Draft is now complete, and here are all the Louisville players selected:

Matthew McGavic

Toronto Blue Jays select Zach Britton in Fifth Round of 2020 MLB Draft

Britton is the third Louisville Baseball player to be selected in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Bobby Miller ready to be a Los Angeles Dodger

Right-handed pitcher selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft

samdraut

Cards To Watch For on Day 2 of the 2020 MLB Draft

Day 1 of the 2020 MLB Draft is now in the books, with two Louisville players hearing their name called already. So which Cardinals could we see drafted on Day 2?

Matthew McGavic

Reid Detmers calls getting drafted "very surreal and very emotional"

Reid Detmers is known for a demeanor that is comparable to a poker player. But even he couldn't help but show a little emotion when the Angels picked him at No. 10 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Los Angeles Dodgers select Bobby Miller with No. 29 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

The junior right-handed pitcher is the second Louisville Baseball player taken in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 CB Damarius McGhee

The four-star prospect from Florida includes Louisville Football in his updated list of top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Los Angeles Angels select Reid Detmers with No. 10 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

The junior left-handed pitcher becomes the third-highest draft pick in Louisville Baseball history.

Matthew McGavic

What Bobby Pettiford Jr. brings to the table for Louisville

A long awaited addition to the 2021 recruiting class, here's what point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. brings to the table for the Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic