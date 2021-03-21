Louisville Rallies Past NC State to Complete Sweep

The Cardinals plate seven unanswered late inning runs to power past the Wolfpack and clinch the sweep.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 1 8 10 1 NCSU 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 5 1

W: Adam Elliott (2-1), L: Dalton Feeney (0-1)

RALEIGH, N.C. - Having already clinched the three-game series against NC State the day before, the No. 7 Louisville baseball program scored seven unanswered runs in the late innings to clinch the sweep over the Wolfpack, winning 8-3 on Sunday at Doak Field at Dail Park.

Louisville (14-5, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) clinches back-to-back sweeps against NC State (4-9, 1-8 ACC), and their third overall sweep against them since joining the ACC for the 2014-15 academic year.

Both Louisville and NC State kicked plated a run in the second inning to get the scoring started, with outfielder Cam Masterman (2-3, scampering home on a throwing error and starting pitcher Luke Seed (3.0 IP, 0 K, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 ER) surrendering an RBI double.

The Wolfpack took the lead in the fifth inning, collecting an RBI double and a sacrifice fly off of left-handed reliever Garrett Schmeltz (2.0 IP, 1 K, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 ER) , chasing him out after the inning ended. The Cards would chip into the deficit with a solo home run from third baseball Alex Binelas (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R).

Right-hander Jack Perkins (1.2 IP, 0 K, 0 H, 3 BB, 0 ER) followed Schmeltz, and he himself would get chased out in the seventh after working into a runners on the corners jam. However, left-hander Adam Elliott (1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 K, 2 BB, 0 ER) would come into the game and pitch out of the jam and preserve the one run deficit.

After that, Louisville's bats exploded in the top of the eighth, as the Cardinals would scratch five runs across. Outfielders Luke Brown (1-4, RBI, R) and Trey Leonard (1-1, RBI), catcher Henry Davis (1-4, 2 RBI, 2B, R) and Binelas all collected RBI base hits to seize the lead.

Adding insult to injury, shortstop Christian Knapczyk (1-3, RBI, SF, 2B, R) scratched across a run in the ninth to complete Louisville's scoring efforts and plate their seventh unanswered run. Elliott then tossed a scoreless ninth to close the door on the series.

Next up for Louisville, they'll return home for a midweek game vs. Western Kentucky. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 23 at 6:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

