Louisville Routed By Duke in Series Opener

The Cardinals drop the first of three games at home against the Blue Devils.

(Photo of Jack Payton, Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E DU 3 0 0 0 3 0 5 1 1 13 16 0 UL 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 6 1

W: Jack Carey (3-2), L: Michael Kirian (5-2)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of their crucial midweek victory over No. 2 Vanderbilt, the No. 11 Louisville baseball program welcomed Duke to town, and were demolished 13-3 in the first game of their three-game series on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals' (24-15, 14-10 ACC) six-game winning streak against the Blue Devils (20-18, 10-15 ACC) has been snapped, and they have dropped four of their last five games after getting swept at Clemson last weekend.

Left-hander Michael Kirian (6.1 IP, 7 K, 9 H, 4 BB, 8 ER) looked shaky to begin his start out on the mound, and Duke didn't hesitate to make an early statement. A single, walk, and home run plated the first three runs of the day on behalf of the Blue Devils, all before a single out was recorded in the game.

Outfielder Luke Brown (2-3, RBI, 2B) broke the shutout in the third inning with an RBI double, and Kirian started to get his strikeout pitch going through the middle innings, but Duke wasn't done. The Blue Devils struck two more home runs in the fifth inning, good for another three-spot.

Kirian was finally chased out in the seventh inning, but that didn't stop Duke's onslaught, as they plated five in the frame. They launched a three-run home off of right-hander Seamus Barrett (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 ER) in his first batter faced, then plated two more runs from an RBI double off left-hander Michael Prosecky (1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 ER).

Adding insult to injury, Duke added yet another home run to their ledger in the eighth - this time off of Prosecky for their fifth long ball of the game. Pitching in the ninth, right-hander Anthony Silkwood (1.0 IP, 2 K, 3 H, 1 ER) was the lone pitcher to not give up a home run, but still surrendered an RBI single.

Third baseman Alex Binelas (1-3, HR, RBI, R) had a solo shot for Louisville in the eighth, and second baseman Cooper Bowman (1-5, RBI) tallied an RBI single in the ninth, but it was far too little, far too late.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their three-game weekend series against Duke with game two. First pitch of game one is slated for Saturday, May. 8 at 1:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp