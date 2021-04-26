Louisville Secures $3 Million Donation from Kroger for Indoor Baseball Practice Facility

The donation is the first step for a $12 million fundraising effort.

Artist's Renditions Provided by University of Louisville Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Athletics has officially secured a $3 million donation from Kroger to be used on the construction of an indoor baseball practice facility at Jim Patterson Stadium, athletic director Vince Tyra announced Monday.

"I know this facility is part of (head coach Dan McDonnell)'s vision for our baseball program", Tyra said. Ann Reed, the president of Kroger's Louisville Division, added that "this new facility will help ensure the best recruits and talent come right here to Louisville."

Tyra announced this past February at the annual Leadoff Dinner that Kroger had pledged the gift, with it becoming official today. The facility itself had been announced at the 2020 iteration of the Leadoff Dinner.

The donation will be paid out over the course of 10 years, with $300,000 being contributed each year. Tyra stated that fundraising efforts are ongoing for the project's price tag of approximately $12 million, but hopes to break ground by 2022.

"This is a great day for the Louisville baseball program," McDonnell said. "We want to express our gratitude to Ann Reed and the Kroger family for their commitment to Louisville baseball and our continued pursuit of excellence."

The facility, estimated to be between 28,000 and 35,000 square feet, will be erected just beyond the left field area of Jim Patterson Stadium - where the gravel parking lot currently resides. It will house enough space for an entire artificial turf infield for use during inclement weather.

The Shad Mason Hack Shack - which Louisville currently uses as their batting cages behind the right field bullpen - will be transformed into a full time pitching lab.

Below are some artist's renditions of the project:

