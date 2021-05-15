Louisville Shutout at North Carolina to Secure Series Loss

The Cardinals had just three hits and seven baserunners in the game two road shutout.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 UNC 0 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 X 5 5 0

W: Connor Ollio (1-1), L: Luke Seed (0-1), S: Gage Gillian (3)

CHAPEL HILL, N. C. - After listlessly dropping their series opener down at North Carolina on Friday, the No. 8 Louisville baseball program looked even more lifeless in game two, as they were shutout 5-0 on Saturday at Boshamer Stadium to secure a series loss.

The Cardinals (26-17, 16-12 ACC) have now lost six of their last nine games, and suffer their first shutout since a 4-0 decision against Georgia Tech back on Mar. 23, 2019. They are now 5-7 all-time against the Tar Heels (23-22, 16-16 ACC).

Left hander Luke Seed (2.2 IP, 3 K, 4 H, 3 BB, 3 ER) didn't have as bad of a start as fellow southpaw Michael Kirian did in the opener, but UNC still managed to chase him out early. He surrendered an RBI single in the second inning, then after allowing a two-out bases loaded walk in the third, his day was done.

Then came in two-way righty Jared Poland (4.1 IP, 2 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 ER) to eat some innings in relief. He immediately would allow a wild pitch to bring home a run, but that would be the extent of the damage in the inning, and got out of the jam relatively unscathed.

Poland looked solid though a couple innings, but North Carolina didn't stay dormant for long. The Tar Heels also launched a two-run home run off him in the sixth, but that would round out the scoring from UNC. Left-hander Garrett Schmeltz (1.0 IP) was then tasked with pitching the eighth inning, which he did so in scoreless fashion.

The issue for Louisville, like in the series opener, is that the bats went ice cold. The Cardinals only had three hits on the day, with outfielders Levi Usher, Trey Leonard and second baseman Cooper Bowman collecting them.

Throw in a walk from Usher, an HBP from shortstop Christian Knapczyk, as well as a fielder's choice and reach via throwing error by catcher Henry Davis, and Louisville had just seven baserunners altogether.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their weekend series at North Carolina with game three. First pitch is slated for Sunday, May. 16 at 11:00am EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

