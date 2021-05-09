Louisville Sweeps Doubleheader vs. Duke to Clinch Series

The Cardinals rebound from their series opening loss to win the series against the Blue Devils.

Game 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E DU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 0 UL 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 X 5 6 0

W: Tate Kuehner (4-4), L: Cooper Stinson (2-3)

Game 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E DU 0 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 6 8 3 UL 0 0 0 8 1 0 5 1 X 15 13 0

W: Evan Webster (1-0), L: Luke Fox (1-2), S: Adam Elliott (4)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After being blown out in their series opener against Duke, the No. 11 Louisville baseball program countered that by sweeping a doubleheader to clinch the series, winning 5-1 in game two and 15-6 in game three on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (26-15, 16-10 ACC) improve to 10-2 all-time against the Blue Devils (20-20, 10-17 ACC), win their 45th conference series out of 60 since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, and move to 17-6 in rubber matches during that span.

Louisville struck first in game one, manufacturing a run in the first inning thanks mainly to outfielder Luke Brown (1-3, RBI, BB, R). He drew a leadoff walk, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, then was sent home by corner infielder Alex Binelas (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, R) on a sacrifice fly.

After some quiet early innings at the plate, the offense found some life late in the game. Binelas struck an opposite field solo home run in the sixth, then outfielder Levi Usher (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, R) launched a two-run homer an inning later. Brown also tallied an RBI single in the seventh for good measure.

The Cardinals were able to keep the Blue Devils at bay thanks to a solid performance from starting pitcher Luke Seed (4.1 IP, 4 K, 3 H, 3 BB) and reliever Tate Kuehner (4.2 IP, 6 K, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 ER). The lefty duo combined for 10 strikeouts, with the lone Blue Devils run coming via a solo home run in the final frame.

Duke countered the loss by not only plating the first run of the rubber match, doing so in the second inning on a sacrifice fly, but also by chasing starting pitcher right-hander Luke Smith (1.2 IP, 1 K, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 ER) out extremely early. It marked Smith's second consecutive start that he failed to make it to the third inning.

Louisville responded in grandiose fashion, plating eight runs in the fourth. Infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn (1-2, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R) and Usher (1-5, HR, RBI, R) scored thanks to errors, second baseman Cooper Bowman (3-5, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R) smacked a two RBI double, catcher Henry Davis (2-4, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R) hit an RBI single, then Dunn uncorked a three-run home run.

The Blue Devils were not going to go away quietly, though. After a couple solid innings from left-hander Evan Webster (2.2 IP 3 K, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 ER), he worked himself into a bases loaded jam in the fifth. Right-hander Kaleb Corbett (0.2 IP, 1 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 ER) was inserted, but he proceeded to give up a bases loaded walk and grand slam.

As the game progressed into the later innings, Louisville continued to put distance between them and Duke. Usher hit a solo home run in the fifth, Binelas (1-5, 2 RBI, BB, R) drew a bases loaded walk accompanied by a Davis grand slam in the seventh, then Binelas struck again with an RBI single in the eighth.

Left-hander Adam Elliott (4.0 IP, 3 K, 1 H) took the ball in the sixth inning, and was lights out, tossing four scoreless innings to clinch both the doubleheader and the series.

Next up for Louisville, barring the addition of a midweek game prior, they'll hit the road for a three-game weekend series at North Carolina. First pitch of game one is slated for Friday, May. 14 at 6:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

