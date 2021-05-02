Louisville Falls in Series Finale at Clemson, Tigers Complete Sweep

The Cardinals are swept for the first time since 2011.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 8 2 CU 5 1 2 0 4 0 1 2 X 15 18 1

W: Rob Hughes (1-0), L: Luke Smith (3-3)

CLEMSON, S.C. - After dropping the first two games of their road series against Clemson, the No. 4 Louisville baseball program failed to avoid getting swept, getting blown out 13-5 in the finale on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Cardinals (23-14, 14-9 ACC) suffer their first regular season sweep since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, and are swept for the first time since May 5-7, 2011 vs. Seton Hall. The Tigers (21-18, 15-12 ACC) have now won eight of their last ten against Louisville.

Louisville wasted zero time getting on the board, as they launched three solo home runs in the first inning. Second baseman Cooper Bowman (1-4, HR) got the scoring started, followed by catcher Henry Davis (2-4, HR) then infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn (1-4, HR).

The problem was that Clemson didn't waste time either. The Tigers tallied a pair of RBI singles and a three-run shot in the first, then another RBI single in the second. Starting pitcher right-hander Luke Smith (1.0 IP, 3 K, 7 H, 0 BB, 6 ER) logged the shortest start of his Louisville career.

Even when Louisville resorted to the bullpen, Clemson still teed off on the Cardinals pitchers. The Tigers plated two runs in the third inning off left-hander Garrett Schmeltz (1.1 IP, 2 K, 2H, 1 BB, 2 ER), four in the fifth off left-hander Adam Elliott (1.0 IP, 1 K, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 ER), one in the seventh off right-hander Cam Robinson (1.2 IP, 3 K, 2 H, 1 ER) and one in the eighth off Jack Perkins (0.2 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 1 ER).

Two-way lefty Jared Poland (1.2 IP, 1 K, 3 BB) made his first appearance since Opening Day after suffering a foot injury, and was one of just two pitchers to have a scoreless outing. Right-hander Alex Galvan (0.2 IP, 3 BB) was the other, although he had walked the bases loaded in the sixth with two outs before Robinson collected the inning-ending strikeout.

Louisville did manage to collect a run in the third inning thanks to a throwing error that scored Davis, as well as a solo home run from Alex Binelas (1-3, HR, RBI) in the fifth, but that was all the offense that the Cardinals could muster. Designated hitter Tim Borden II (1-3), shortstop Christian Knapczyk (1-3) and pinch-hitting outfielder Levi Usher (1-1) collected the only base hits outside of the four who launched solo home runs.

Next up for Louisville, they'll return home and host their annual Battle of the Barrel rivalry matchup with Vanderbilt. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, May. 4 at 7:00pm EST, and will be televised on the ESPNU & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

