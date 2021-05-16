Louisville Drops Finale at North Carolina to Complete Tar Heels Sweep

(Photo of Kaleb Corbett: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 5 16 1 UNC 3 3 0 0 0 1 0 3 X 10 11 0

W: Nik Pry (3-4), L: Carter Lohman (2-2)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The eighth-ranked University of Louisville baseball team took a third straight loss at North Carolina, losing 10-5 on Sunday.



It marks the second time the Cardinals have been swept this season, also dropping all three at Clemson.



Louisville (26-18, 16-13 ACC) fell behind early again on Sunday, giving up three runs in each of the first two innings.



Tyeler Hawkins put the Cardinals on the board for the first time in the fourth with a double that scored Trey Leonard, the first extra-base hit and RBI of Hawkins' career.



UofL threatened again in the fifth, loading the bases with nobody out. However, the Cardinals came away with just one run on a Lucas Dunn sacrifice fly.



North Carolina (24-22, 17-16) got one of the runs back in the sixth, but Alex Binelas pulled Louisville within three at 7-4 with a two-run homer, his 15th of the season.



That was as close as the Cardinals would get though, as UNC tacked on three more in the eighth and Louisville got just a run-scoring single from Binelas in the ninth.



The Cardinals pounded out 16 hits on the day, with all nine starters registering at least one knock. Luke Brown led the way with a 4-for-5 day, a career-high in hits for the junior. Binelas, Hawkins, Henry Davis and Christian Knapczyk all had multi-hit days as well.



Louisville has four games left in the regular season, all at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cardinals will take on USC Upstate on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET before a three-game series with Miami starting on Thursday.

