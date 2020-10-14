SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville To Host Two NCAA Championships & One Regional for 2022-24 Seasons

University of Louisville PR

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The NCAA has awarded two National Championships and an NCAA Regional to the city of Louisville for the 2022-24 seasons.

The City of Louisville and the University of Louisville will host the following championships:

  • 2023 Division I Men's Soccer Championship (Lynn Family Stadium)
  • 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Regional (KFC Yum! Center)
  • 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship (KFC Yum! Center)

This is the third time for this specific NCAA championship bid process, which created the largest host site announcement ever, spanning 86 championships across a four-year cycle. Previously, selection announcements varied by sport. This process now gives the NCAA and host sites more time to plan each championship experience.

Bidding for 86 of 90 NCAA championships began in August 2019 and more than 3,000 bid applications were ultimately submitted. Each sport committee, per division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the respective student-athletes, resulting in more than 450 total championship event sites being awarded. More than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships each year. The four championships not included in the process due to preexisting site arrangements are: Division I baseball, Division I football, Division I softball and Division III women's ice hockey.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Cardinals @ Yellow Jackets | Game 4

Follow for live updates and analysis from Louisville football's fourth game of the season vs. Georgia Tech

MatthewMcGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Dwayne Ledford, Cam DeGeorge Talk Georgia Tech & Notre Dame

Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford & offensive lineman Cam DeGeorge met with the media to discuss their recent loss to Georgia Tech as well as their upcoming matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame.

MatthewMcGavic

Carlik Jones & Malik Williams Voted As Louisville Men's Basketball Captains for 2020-21 Season

Jones & Williams will serve as co-captains for the Cardinals following a vote from their teammates.

University of Louisville PR

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 5

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Scott Satterfield Recaps Georgia Tech, Previews Notre Dame

Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield met with the media to discuss their recent loss to Georgia Tech as well as their upcoming matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville makes Top Four for Class of 2021 OL Armon Bethea

One of the top prospects in the state of New York includes Louisville Football in his top four schools

MatthewMcGavic

The Scott Satterfield Honeymoon is Over, But That's Okay

Louisville is 1-3 to start the season after going 8-5 last year in Scott Satterfield's first season as the head coach

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Handled By Georgia Tech, Fall 46-27

The Cardinals suffer their third straight loss of the 2020 season, all coming in conference play

MatthewMcGavic

Highlights, Photos & Notes: Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27

The Cardinals suffered their third straight conference loss of the 2020 season

MatthewMcGavic

What Head Coach Scott Satterfield & Louisville Players Said After 46-27 Loss vs. Georgia Tech

The Cardinals suffered their third straight conference loss of the 2020 season

MatthewMcGavic