Louisville To Host Two NCAA Championships & One Regional for 2022-24 Seasons

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The NCAA has awarded two National Championships and an NCAA Regional to the city of Louisville for the 2022-24 seasons.

The City of Louisville and the University of Louisville will host the following championships:

2023 Division I Men's Soccer Championship (Lynn Family Stadium)

2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Regional (KFC Yum! Center)

2024 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship (KFC Yum! Center)

This is the third time for this specific NCAA championship bid process, which created the largest host site announcement ever, spanning 86 championships across a four-year cycle. Previously, selection announcements varied by sport. This process now gives the NCAA and host sites more time to plan each championship experience.

Bidding for 86 of 90 NCAA championships began in August 2019 and more than 3,000 bid applications were ultimately submitted. Each sport committee, per division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the respective student-athletes, resulting in more than 450 total championship event sites being awarded. More than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships each year. The four championships not included in the process due to preexisting site arrangements are: Division I baseball, Division I football, Division I softball and Division III women's ice hockey.