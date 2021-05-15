Sports Illustrated home
Louisville Falls to North Carolina in Series Opener

The Cardinals have now lost four consecutive series openers, and have lost five of their last eight games played.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of Louisville Players: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

123456789RHE

UL

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

6

0

UNC

0

2

1

0

2

0

0

0

X

5

11

0

W: Austin Love (7-4), L: Michael Kirian (5-3)

CHAPEL HILL, N. C. - Heading to the Tar Heel state for their final road trip of the regular season, the No. 8 Louisville baseball program had another disappointing late season performance, dropping their opener against North Carolina 5-1 on Friday at Boshamer Stadium.

The Cardinals (26-16, 16-11 ACC) suffered their fourth straight series opener in conference play, and have now lost five of their last eight games. They also drop to 5-6 all-time against the Tar Heels (22-22, 15-16 ACC).

For the third straight start, left-hander Michael Kirian (6.0 IP, 4 K, 8 H, 3 BB, 5 ER) looked shaky out on the mound. He gave up a two-run home run in the second, a solo homer in the third, and a two RBI single in the fifth. Fellow southpaw Evan Webster (2.0 IP, 1 K, 3 H, 1 BB) was able to toss a pair of scoreless innings of relief.

Meanwhile over at the plate, Louisville's batting was silenced by UNC starting pitcher Austin Love. The only offense the Cardinals could muster was a solo home run from catcher Henry Davis (1-3, HR) in the sixth, with outfielder Levi Usher (1-3), designated hitter Dalton Rushing (1-3) and shortstop Christian Knapczyk (1-3) collecting the only other base hits by Louisville.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their three-game weekend series at North Carolina with game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, May. 15 at 2:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

