Louisville Rebounds With Victory Over USC Upstate

The Cardinal break a three game losing streak heading into their final series of the regular season.

(Photo of Adam Elliott: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E USCU 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 6 10 0 UL 0 1 3 1 0 0 2 1 X 8 12 0

W: Kaleb Corbett (2-1), L: Nate Payne (0-2), S: Michael Kirian (1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of a weekend which saw them get swept at North Carolina, the No. 18 Louisville baseball program rebounded with a midweek victory over USC Upstate, winning 8-4 on Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The win not only breaks a three-game losing streak, but gives the Cardinals (27-18, 16-13 ACC) a much needed NCAA Tournament resume booster. The Spartans (34-14, 25-12 BS) are at the top of the Big South standings, and had an RPI ranking of 46th heading into the contest

Louisville and USC Upstate spent most of the early innings trading runs, with three lead changes coming in the second and third innings. The Cardinals struck first thanks to an RBI groundout from outfielder Levi Usher (0-3, RBI), to which the Spartans countered with a pair of runs off starter right-hander Jack Perkins (3.0 IP, 4 K, 2 H, 5 BB, 2 ER) in the third inning.

Then in the bottom of the frame, Louisville posted a three-spot to retake the lead. Outfielder Luke Brown (4-4, 3 RBI, 3 2B, 2 R) smacked an RBI double to tie the game, then second baseman Cooper Bowman (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) hammered a two-run homer to put the Cardinals ahead.

As if one RBI double was not enough for Brown, he followed that up with two more later in the game, coming in the fourth and seventh innings. He would also come home in the seventh on a groundout, and third baseman Lucas Dunn (1-4, HR) would launch a solo home run in the eighth to pad Louisville's lead.

Right-hander Kaleb Corbett (3.2 IP, 2 K, 5 H, 1 BB, 1 ER) had his best outing since returning from injury as well as his longest, giving just a single earned run in the fourth, but USC Upstate had some late life.

With left-hander Adam Elliott (1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER) in the game, the Spartans clawed their way back with a solo home run in the eighth, and a two-run blast in the ninth with no outs. Fellow southpaw Michael Kirian (1.0 IP, 1 BB)was inserted to secure the final three outs, doing so successfully to earn his first save of the year.

Next up for Louisville, they'll host Miami for their final three-game series of the regular season. First pitch for game one is slated for Thursday, May. 20 at 6:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp