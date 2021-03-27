Louisville Walked Off by Notre Dame to Even Series

The Cardinals suffer their first loss to the Irish since 2011.

(Photo of Louisville Players: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 3 7 0 ND 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 2 5 8 0

W: (), L: ()

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A day after extending their lengthy win streak vs. No. 12 Notre Dame, the No. 6 Louisville baseball program found themselves on the opposite end of the win/loss column, getting walked off 5-3 at Frank Eck Stadium on Saturday.

The game was marked by ninth inning heroics on both sides. Louisville third baseman Alex Binelas (2-4, HR) struck a solo home run in the top of the inning to tie the game at three runs a piece, only for Notre Dame outfielder Ryan Cole to launch a two-run blast to even the three-game series.

The Cardinals' (16-6, 8-3 ACC) 20-game win-streak against the Irish (11-4, 10-3 ACC), which dated back to 2011 and was the longest active winning streak against a single opponent for Louisville, has now been snapped.

One week after making his debut in the weekend rotation, left-hander Luke Seed (6.2 IP, 3 K, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 ER) moved up a spot and posted his best outing in a Louisville uniform. He retired 20 of the 23 batters he faced, and had his longest outing since joining the Cardinals.

After a hot showing in the series opener, Louisville's bats were quiet in game two. The Cardinals did not get a base runner until the fourth inning, and collected just four base hits in the first seven innings.

Outfielder Levi Usher (1-4, RBI) collected an RBI single in the fifth to break the scoreless tie, then second baseman Cooper Bowman (1-3, HR, BB) launched a solo home run an inning later for his team-best sixth on the year.

Seed would be pulled in the seventh inning, and then Louisville's efforts on the mound immediately fell apart. Notre Dame picked on right-hander Jack Perkins (0.0 IP, 0 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 ER), as the Irish proceeded the plate two runs upon his insertion.

Left-hander Tate Kuehner (1.2 IP, 1 K, 3 H, 0 BB, 2 ER) then replaced Perkins after he failed to record an out in the seventh, then he surrendered an RBI double that gave Notre Dame the lead. He also gave up the two-run homer to give Notre Dame the victory.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their series at Notre Dame with the game three rubber match. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Mar. 28 at 1:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp