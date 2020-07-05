Louisville women's soccer adjusting to new offseason

Louisville women’s soccer has more than half its team back on campus and participating in voluntary workouts in preparation for the 2020 season.

In Phase 2 of the University of Louisville’s planned return for student-athletes to campus, 15 players for head coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes arrived June 15 and started workouts led by the team’s strength and conditioning coach June 22.

“Just super excited that they are back together and that they have an opportunity to work out as a team,” Ferguson-Dayes said. “Rocking it big time in regards to following the policies and protocols we have in place from a COVID standpoint.”

The remainder of Louisville’s roster will return July 7 in the third phase. Six of the 12 players scheduled to arrive July 7 are incoming freshmen.

Per NCAA rules, coaches aren’t allowed to begin instruction with the players until Aug. 3. Ferguson-Dayes said the preseason is tentatively scheduled to start Aug. 4.

Despite restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ferguson-Dayes said the players’ July workouts aren’t too different besides time limitations in the training facility and the restriction from playing pickup.

Players are limited to one hour in the weight room because the training facility needs to be cleaned thoroughly before the next team arrives.

Ferguson-Dayes is hopeful that players can begin to play pickup soccer in late July. The head coach is excited to join the players in August.

“I am kind of jealous that they are all back there now training and working out,” Ferguson-Dayes said.