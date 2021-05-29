Sports Illustrated home
Source: LSU Interested in Louisville Head Coach Dan McDonnell

The name of the Cardinals' head baseball coach has come up in yet another coaching search.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Marty Pearl - Special to Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another program could be making a run at Louisville baseball head coach Dan McDonnell.

A source close to the LSU athletic department tells Louisville Report that McDonnell is one of "four or five candidates" to become the next head baseball coach of the Tigers, a list that includes Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin and Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan.

McDonnell himself has not yet spoken to LSU in regards to their vacant head baseball coaching position, nor any other candidates on LSU's list, according to the source. The only conversations that have been carried out at this point have been between agents for the respective coaches and the LSU brass.

On Friday, longtime LSU head coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement from coaching after a 39-year career, including the past 15 with the Tigers. He will coach the team should they receive an at-large berth for the NCAA Tournament.

This is far from the first time that a program has expressed interest in McDonnell. Most recently, his name was tied to the Mississippi State coaching search in 2019, before he turned the job down. The Bulldogs later hired former Louisville assistant Chris Lemonis.

McDonnell possesses one of the most lucrative contracts in all of college baseball. He signed a ten-year, $1 million contract back in 2016, and after the flirtation with Mississippi State, signed a rolling seven-year contract that will reach $1.5 million by 2028.

During his 15 years as the skipper of the Cardinals, McDonnell has been one of the most successful coaches in college baseball. His record of 643-266 is No. 1 in wins since his hiring in 2007, he has five appearances in the College World Series, and is a two-time National Coach of the Year.

Louisville currently sports a record of 28-22, and are waiting to hear their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Monday in hopes of landing one of the final at-large bids.

