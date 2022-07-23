LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2022 MLB Draft, former Louisville outfielder Cam Masterman has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Oakland Athletics, according to D1Baseball.com. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound left fielder is the second Cardinal to ink a UDFA deal, following left-handed pitcher Carter Lohman who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Five Louisville players were selected in this year's draft. The redshirt senior had the opportunity to take advantage of a sixth COVID year, but opted instead to begin his professional career.

Starting in all but three of Louisville's 64 games during the 2022 season, the Prospect, Ky. native was key component of Louisville's return to the postseason. He set career highs in nearly every statistical category, batting .305/.399/.597 with 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, 14 doubles and 32 walks. He was named to the All-ACC Third Team

Some of his best work came during the NCAA Tournament. In seven games, he hit 12-26 (.462) with four home runs and nine RBIs. He was responsible for one of the most clutch moments in Louisville baseball history, launching a go-ahead two-run home run in the Louisville Regional finale against Michigan. Unsurprisingly, he was named the Louisville Regional Most Outstanding Player.

Joining the program in 2018, Masterman ends his Louisville career with a slash line of .285/.385/.545, 26 home runs, 90 RBIs, 25 doubles and 57 walks in 137 games and 105 starts.

(Photo of Cam Masterman: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

