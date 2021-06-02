McDonnell: I Haven't Had Contact With LSU

Louisville baseball head coach Dan McDonnell stated that he has not had any contact with LSU regarding their vacant head coaching position.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While LSU might be interested in Louisville baseball head coach Dan McDonnell, it does not seem that the longtime head coach of the Cardinals is reciprocating said interest.

During his end of season press conference following Louisville's exclusion from the NCAA Tournament, McDonnell not only stated that he had not had contact with the Tigers, but defended Louisville as a 'destination spot'.

"No. I've always said it, it's two-fold. It's a compliment, it's flattering to be mentioned by some of the prestigious programs out there," McDonnell said. "I think the flip side is, sometimes it's a slap in the face to the program that we're at. We'd like to think Louisville is a destination spot. But no I haven't had any contact with them yet."

Last week, longtime LSU head coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement from coaching after a 39-year career, including the past 15 with the Tigers. He will coach the team should they receive an at-large berth for the NCAA Tournament.

Following Mainieri's retirement, A source close to the LSU athletic department told Louisville Report that McDonnell was one of "four or five candidates" to become the next head baseball coach of the Tigers. The list included Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin, Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan and Tennessee's Tony Vitello.

This is far from the first time that a program has expressed interest in McDonnell. Most recently, his name was tied to the Mississippi State coaching search in 2019, before he turned the job down. The Bulldogs later hired former Louisville assistant Chris Lemonis.

During his 15 years as the skipper of the Cardinals, McDonnell has been one of the most successful coaches in college baseball. His record of 643-266 is No. 1 in wins since his hiring in 2007, he has five appearances in the College World Series, and is a two-time National Coach of the Year.

