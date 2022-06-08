Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players and Alumni Preview Texas A&M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program has just one more stop on their Road to Omaha.

They had to go through the loser's bracket to do it, but the Cardinals were able to capture the NCAA Tournament's Louisville Regional after firing off three consecutive wins in elimination games. It's the ninth regional title in program history.

"Not a lot of people really saw this out of this team (in the preseason), and I think that's the coolest thing: overcoming everyone thinking that," All-American catcher Dalton Rushing said. "Look at the preseason: Nobody had us in the top 25, nobody had us to make a regional. That's pretty cool to show these guys the bond that we have within this team, and how well we get together, and play together on the field."

Louisville will head down to the Lone Star State this weekend, taking on Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional. Game one of the best-of-three series gets started on Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

"Just how gritty they are, and how balanced they are," head coach Dan McDonnell said when asked what stands out about the Aggies. "Yes, they've got some stars, but it's just more of a group coming together of really good college baseball players. With a new coaching staff, and this is year one for them, you can tell they bought in and they got a lot of belief."

Following their final practice before heading to College Station, McDonnell, Rushing and third baseman Ben Metzinger took time to meet with the media. They discussed the regional win, their season as a whole, previewed Texas A&M and more.

Former Louisville All-American pitchers Kade McClure and Lincoln Henzman also took some time to meet with the media, discussing their respective pro careers and impact that Louisville had on them. The two pitch for the Charlotte Knights - the Triple-A affiliate for the Chicago White Sox - who are in town for a series with the Louisville Bats.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Dan McDonnell:

Catcher Dalton Rushing:

Third Baseman Ben Metzinger:

Former UofL Pitchers Kade McClure, Lincoln Henzmen:

(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter