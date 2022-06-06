Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players Talk Regional Win

The Cardinals punch their ticket to the Super Regionals thanks to a thrilling come from behind win over Michigan in the regional finale.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program's Road to Omaha got one step closer on Monday.

With their collective backs firmly against the wall and on the brink of having their season come to an end, the Cardinals mounted a late rally against Michigan in the Louisville Regional's winner-take-all game, winning 11-9 to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.

"It's not supposed to be easy, and it sure wasn't for this group, but I think they're better off for it," head coach Dan McDonnell said. "They'll have better memories for it, and I would hope we continue to win fans over one game at a time."

Trailing by two runs with two outs in bottom of the eighth, Levi Usher hit a two-run single to center field that tied the game. Cam Masterman followed that up with a towering go-ahead two-run blast that put Louisville up for good.

"In my last at-bat, I had a chance to drive some runs in, and I didn't come through for the guys. I wasn't about to let that repeat," Masterman said.

After clinching the regional, McDonnell, Masterman and Usher took time to meet with the media to discuss the win against Michigan, and the regional win as a whole. Below is the video from their postgame press conference:

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

