Michael Prosecky 2022 MLB Draft Profile

Prospect: Michael Prosecky

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher

School: Louisville

Year: True Junior

Bat/Throws: L/L

Height, Weight: 6-3, 220

Background

Born Feb. 28, 2001 (age 21) to parents Judy and Mike Prosecky. A native of Westchester, Ill., he, lettered three years in baseball at Nazareth Academy School, as well one year in basketball. He was ranked as the No. 92 high school prospect in the nation by Perfect Game after posting a 6-1 record with a 1.12 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 49.2 innings as a senior. He was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 35th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but opted to come to Louisville.

Even during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Prosecky was able to see a decent amount of playing time as a true freshman. He played in five of the Cardinals' 17 games before the season came to a halt, including making three starts. He went 1-1 on the year with a 4.50 ERA, and struck out 17 batters over 18.0 innings on the mound.

Thanks to a shoulder strain, Prosecky would end up playing in just four games as a sophomore in 2021, and largely struggled in those outings. He surrendered eight earned runs in just 8.2 innings pitched for an ERA on 8.31, and had a 10-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

His production and availability took a major uptick in 2022 as a junior, establishing himself as one of the better closers in the ACC. Making 26 appearances exclusively out of the bullpen, he posted an ERA of 3.38 with 44 strikeouts to 22 walks in 37.1 innings. Of his 26 relief appearances, he allowed an earned run in just nine of them. His 11 saves was not only second-best in the conference, but was good for seventh-most in a single season in Louisville history.

Scouting Report

Top 500 Prospect Rankings:

MLB.com: No. 180

Baseball America: No. 243

Strengths

Prosecky has a three-pitch repertoire, with his go-to pitch being his fastball that has above-average velocity. It sits mainly in the 92-94 mph range, but has been known to touch up to 96-97 mph at times, and has some tail to it.

His second-best pitch is his curveball, one that sits primarily in the 74-76 mph range. This pitch draws a moderate amount of swings and misses, and combined with his fastball, makes up the majority of his pitch count.

Prosecky has a strong 6-foot-3 frame, and his north-south delivery doesn't have any glaring weaknesses. While likely suited as a reliever in pro ball, he could potentially turn into a starter if he improves his third pitch or is able to add another pitch to his mix.

Weaknesses

The third pitch in his repertoire is a changeup that sits in the 84-85 mph range, but he rarely uses it. It has good life to it at times, but is average at best, and usually only throws it to right-handed hitter.

While his curveball does generate a lot of swings and misses, the pitch itself also misses the zone far too often. Control issues are largely in the past, but whenever he does have an off performance, it's in a big way.

Between the COVID-19-shortened season and his injury-riddled sophomore year, Prosecky doesn't have extensive college experience like many other juniors would.

(Photo of Michael Prosecky via University of Louisville Athletics)

