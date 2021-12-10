Louisville S&C Coach Mike Sirignano No Longer With Program

Sirignano had been with the Cardinals since 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While Louisville has seen a pair of position coaches get involved in the coaching carousel, a change has been made within their support staff as well.

Head strength and conditioning coach Mike Sirignano is no longer with the program, a source told Louisville Report.

Sirignano was one of several assistants to join Scott Satterfield’s staff when he took as the head coach of the Cardinals prior to the 2019 season. Like Satterfield, he also came from Appalachian State, starting as their strength and conditioning coach in 2014 before later getting promoted to assistant athletics director for athletic performance.

Prior to Louisville and App State, Sirignano had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staffs at South Carolina, Elon, Rhode Island, Northeastern and Bryant. He graduated from Division III Bridgewater State in 2007.

Sirignano is the third assistant coach to depart the program so far this season. Outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison was fired after the end of the regular season, and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Stu Holt was hired to the latter position at Virginia Tech.

Louisville finished the regular season at 6-6 and 4-4 in the ACC, and has an upcoming matchup with Air Force in the First Responder Bowl. Kickoff is set for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Mike Sirignano: Bridgewater State University)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter