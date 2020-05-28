Louisville's John Murphy wins Byron Nelson Award

John Murphy was named the 2020 Byron Nelson Award winner, the first golfer from Louisville men’s golf to be honored with the award, announced May 28.

“I am incredibly honored to be the recipient of this award,” Murphy said. “To bring this award to Louisville for the first time is my biggest achievement as a Cardinal. I had an unbelievable time my senior year and to know that I had an impact both on and off the golf course is immensely satisfying for me.”

Murphy holds the third-best career stroke average in program history at 71.98 and is one of four players in program history to win a pair of events in a season. He ended his senior year with a school record 69.59 stroke average and earned wins at the Bearcat Invitational and Dorado Beach Invitational.

Candidates for the Nelson Award must be a graduating senior and the selection committee considers equally a nominee’s entire collegiate academic and golf career, as well as his character and integrity.

“I’m so pleased and excited for John,” former Louisville men’s golf coach Mark Crabtree, who retired after the 2019-20 season, said. “John is a tremendous player who improved each year. His becoming an All-American is a great testament to his drive, dedication and passion. He has an infectious and engaging personality to be a great teammate and his willingness to put team first always showed up.”

Murphy was a PING All-Region Selection in 2019 and 2020, along with being a 2020 PING Honorable Mention All-American.

