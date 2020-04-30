Louisville Report
NCAA recommends delaying one-time transfer rule

Matthew McGavic

The NCAA Board of Directors has recommended that they delay voting on the one-time transfer rule originally proposed by the DI Transfer Waiver Working Group, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as their reasoning.

"The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time. Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period."

- NCAA Board of Directors

This is merely a recommendation from the Board of Directors, and not a definitive stance. Voting on the one-time transfer rule could still happen as early as the Board's May meeting.

In February, the DI Transfer Waiver Working proposed a concept to the Board of Directors that would allow the student-athletes competing in men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, men’s ice hockey and football a blanket one-time transfer waiver. These are the only five NCAA sanctioned sports which do not legislatively allow students-athletes to transfer and compete immediately.

The recommendation comes just one day removed from the Board of Directors announcing that they were moving towards allowing student-athletes to receive compensation from "third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics," essentially allowing student-athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness (NIL).

