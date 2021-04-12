Report: NCAA Expected to End Recruiting Dead Period on June 1

The lengthy dead period put in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic may soon be coming to an end.

(Photo of NCAA logo via NJ.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The NCAA Division I Council is "expected to set an end date of June 1" for the current recruiting dead period that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

The dead period was originally put in place on March 13, 2020 - one day after winter & spring sport championships were cancelled due to the virus. If it is indeed lifted on June 1, it will have lasted a total of 445 days, or roughly 14 and a half months.

A dead period is a period of time where "a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period," according to the NCAA's official definition.

In short, coaches can still communicate with prospective recruits and transfers so long as it is not done in person. Calling, texting, DMing, emailing, Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, etc. are all permissible.

Dodd also reports that once the dead period is lifted, the NCAA is considering two models: one where a normal recruiting calendar picks up where it left off, and another where it the dead period would transition into a "modified quiet period".

Per the NCAA's official definition, a college coach may only have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents on the college’s campus during a quiet period.

