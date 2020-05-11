Louisville ranked No. 8 in Baseball America's 'Never Too Early' 2021 College Top 25 Poll

Under normal circumstances, the University of Louisville baseball program would be preparing for a midweek venture against Indiana and follow that up with the final ACC weekend series against Virginia Tech.

Unfortunately these are not quite normal times, as the 2020 college baseball season was cancelled after just one month because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However it's never too early to start looking ahead to next season, as Baseball America attempted to do so with their recently released 'Never Too Early' Projected 2021 College Top 25 poll.

While the 2021 collegiate baseball season is a whopping nine months, Baseball America still holds the Cards in somewhat high regards, placing them at No. 8 in the rankings.

"The Cardinals expect to lose two-thirds of their rotation in lefthander Reid Detmers and righthander Bobby Miller to the draft, and the third member of the rotation, senior righthander Luke Smith, could have enough interest to sign a deal after the draft. But while there might be rebuilding going on in the rotation, and perhaps in the bullpen if lefthander Michael Kirian departs, the Louisville lineup should be quite good. Outfielders Levi Usher and Luke Brown can really make things happen on the basepaths, catcher Henry Davis brings a cannon arm and a solid bat and third baseman Alex Binelas, returning from an injury that caused him to miss most of 2020, will provide pop."

Before the 2020 season came to an unceremonious end, Louisville (13-4) was ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (D1Baseball, Perfect Game). They had previously been tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and voted by league coaches as the favorite to win the ACC.

