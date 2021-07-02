Live Tracker: Louisville NIL Deals and Endorsements

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Starting Thursday, July 1, athletes across multiple states, including Kentucky, could start to monetize off of their name, image and likeness (NIL).

The University of Louisville has long been preparing for this new era of collegiate athletics. Last September, they partnered with OpenDorse - a company designed to help athletes understand and maximize their NIL rights while in college. Leading up to the start of NIL monetization, Louisville announced that they had "enacted multiple educational initiatives and resources", then later released guidelines for both student-athletes, boosters and fans.

So, it's no surprise that Louisville athletes have already began to announce various deals and endorsements related to their NIL. Below is running tracker of which Cardinals have signed deals, accompanied by when and who with. This will be updated regularly as more deals are announced.

Football

Quarterback Malik Cunningham

7/1: Partnered with Dreamfield, an NIL company co-founded by fellow signal callers McKenzie Milton and D'Eriq King, that specializes in public and/or personal appearances. Hourly rates for Cunningham started at $250 per hour, and are now up to $300.

Wide Receiver Jordan Watkins

7/1: Partnered with Rivals' Louisville site to "grow his brand", later announcing his own future podcast with the site named "The Jordan Watkins Show".

7/1: Partnered with GoPuff, a food delivery service that is corporate partners with OpenDorse.

Defensive Tackle Dezmond Tell

Offensive Guard Adonis Boone

Defensive End YaYa Diaby

Cornerback Derrick Edwards III

7/1: Announced his own YouTube Channel in which he will post "Game Day Vlogs, Day in the life of an Athlete Vlogs, And Game Streaming"

Center Cole Bentley

Defensive Lineman Mason Reiger

Men's Basketball

Forward Samuell Williamson

7/1: Partnered with Royal's Hot Chicken, posting an ad with forward/center Malik Williams on his Instagram story. Signed with the agency Rocketeer Sports Marketing, which is owned and operated by Joey Wagner.

Guard El Ellis

7/1: Signed with Proactive Sports Agency, which will represent him "on all inquires in regards to his name, image, and likeness".

Guard/Forward Dre Davis

7/1: Partnered with TShirtHooligan.com, a locally-based "custom made clothing & accessories company". Details on the partnership to be released soon.

Guard Forward Michael James

7/1: Partnered with TShirtHooligan.com, details on the partnership to be released soon.

