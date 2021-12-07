UofL Board of Trustees, Athletic Association Take No Action in 'Personnel Matters' Regarding AD Vince Tyra

For the time being, Tyra is still the athletic director of the University of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the time being, Vince Tyra is still the athletic director at Louisville.

The University of Louisville's Board of Trustees held a special meeting Monday afternoon, which was then followed up with a special meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association's Board of Directors on Tuesday morning.

Both were closed-door executive sessions to discuss "proposed or pending litigation and personnel matters." Both meetings ended with no action being taken by the Board of Trustees or ULAA.

Though Tyra was not mentioned by name, nor was present at ULAA's meeting where he is on the Board of Directors, the "personnel matters" almost certainly revolve around him.

Last Friday, less than two hours after confirming that head football coach Scott Satterfield would be returning for 2022 season, Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel reported that Tyra had "emerged as a candidate" for the vacant AD position at Florida State.

That was then followed up by a report from Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde Sunday evening that the interest between Tyra and FSU was "mutual and serious", and that relations between him and UofL president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi are "strained enough that a potential parting could be considered mutual."

Following the conclusion of the Board of Trustees meeting Monday afternoon, Forde later reported that FSU had indeed extended an offer to Tyra.

Part of the logic for UofL taking no action against Tyra, at least for the time being, could be that all parties have reached a snag thanks to the non-compete clause in Tyra's contract with the university.

Tyra is not allowed to take any position with another member of the Atlantic Coast Conference for up to 12 months after the expiration of his current deal, which is set to expire next June. However, UofL does have the power to waive the clause should they choose to.

A Louisville native who also serves as the university's president for intercollegiate athletics, Tyra was named the interim athletic director at Louisville in October of 2017 following the firing of then-AD Tom Jurich. He was elevated to a full time role six months later.

