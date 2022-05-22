Louisville Receives No. 2 Seed in ACC Baseball Championship

The Cardinals head down to Charlotte with a chance to lock up a top eight seed in the NCAA Tournament.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Following a regular season in which they went 18-11-1 in conference play to clinch the Atlantic Division, as well as 38-16-1 overall, the Louisville baseball program has received the No. 2 seed for the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship, the league announced Saturday.

The Cardinals have been assigned to Pool B, and are paired with No. 7 Georgia Tech and No. 11 Pitt. The dates, times and television designations, as well as the rest of the schedule for the championship, will be announced on Sunday, May 21.

Louisville did not play against the Yellow Jackets this season, but did face the Panthers. The Cardinals traveled up to the Steel City during the first weekend of April, losing the opener and finale to suffer their first conference series loss of the year. Of their ten ACC series this season, Louisville won six, lost three and tied one.

Pool play will take place on Tuesday through Friday, with three games per day. Each pool will play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. The semis will take place on Saturday, followed by the Championship on Sunday.

Unlike this time last season where Louisville was fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives, they are in a much better spot ahead of conference championship weekend. Sporting an RPI ranking of eighth, the Cardinals are not only in a great spot to host an NCAA Tournament regional, but potentially receive a top eight seed for the Big Dance.

(Photo of Dalton Rushing via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter