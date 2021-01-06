FootballBasketballOther Sports
Louisville Ranked No. 2 in Perfect Game 2021 Preseason Poll

In the second major 2021 preseason poll to be released, the Cardinal Nine find themselves on the precipice of being named the top team in Division I.
(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The preseason recognition continues to roll in for the Louisville baseball program, as is tradition under head coach Dan McDonnell.

In Perfect Game's Preseason College Top 25, the Cardinals were tabbed as the No. 2 in the country, behind only the Florida Gators. It's their highest ranking of this preseason to date, having earned a No. 11 mark by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper last month.

Louisville is one of six ACC teams in the poll, topping all other teams in the conference. Texas Tech, UCLA and Ole Miss round out the top five.

Several Cards, up to this point, have also been named 2021 Preseason All-Americans. Third baseman Alex Binelas, left-handed reliever Michael Kirian, catcher Henry Davis and outfielder Levi Usher have been honored by both Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game, with Jared Poland also being named a utility selection by the latter.

The Cardinals finished the 2020 season with a 13-4 record, and were ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (D1Baseball, Perfect Game) at the time of the season's cancellation due to COVID-19. They had previously been tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and were also voted by league coaches as the favorite to win the ACC.

McDonnell enters his 15th season with the program, compiling a 618-244 record during his tenure as the Cards' skipper - the most wins of any team in the country since his hiring in 2007.

