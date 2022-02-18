Louisville Takes Down Charlotte on Opening Day

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CLT 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 7 9 4 UL 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 X 8 11 1

W: Ryan Hawks (1-0), L: Quinton Martinez (0-1), S: Michael Prosecky (1)

TAMPA, Fla. - College baseball made its triumphant return Friday, and the Louisville baseball program got their 2022 season started on the right foot, taking down Charlotte 8-7 on Opening Day down at USF Baseball Stadium.

The Cardinals, who are starting the season unranked for the first time since 2007, move to 12-4 in season-opening games under head coach Dan McDonnell. Louisville is beginning the year down in Florida for the seventh time in the last 12 seasons, playing in a pair of neutral site games and one true road game vs. host USF.

Louisville certainly didn't waste any time jumping on Charlotte. Senior infielder Ben Metzinger (2-5, HR, 3 RBI) launched a two-run home run in the first inning, with senior first baseman Ben Bianco (2-3, 2 RBI) adding a two-RBI single in the second to chase out 49ers starting pitcher Quinton Martinez. Senior designated hitter Cam Masterman (2-4, RBI) added an RBI single in the third, giving the Cardinals an early 5-0 advantage.

Sophomore left hander Tate Kuehner (3.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB) earned the Opening Day start, and looked good through the first three innings before Charlotte broke through. The 49ers plated three runs in the fourth, partially assisted by a fielding error by the Cards.

Freshman right-hander Ryan Hawks (2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB) was the first pitcher to come out of the bullpen this season, taking over in the fourth for Kuehner. He got Louisville out of a bases loaded jam, followed that up with scoreless fifth and sixth innings, but then allowed a two-run homer in the seventh.

Fortunately, Louisville had some late inning insurance. Freshman infielder Logan Beard (2-4) hit a single in the sixth that led to a run scored thanks to two 49ers errors, then sophomore catcher Dalton Rushing (0-3, RBI) added a groundout RBI in the seventh, then Metzinger smacked an RBI single in the eighth.

Sophomore right-hander Kaleb Corbett (0.2 IP, 1 H) had a brief stay after getting Hawks out of his jam, which was then followed up by an up and down outing from sophomore lefty Michael Prosecky (2.0 IP, 1H, 2 ER, 5 K, 1 BB). He struck out the side in the eighth, but then allowed a one-out, two-run homer to pull the 49ers within a run. He rebounded by retiring the final two batters to close the door on Charlotte.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their opening weekend in Tampa Bay with their first true road game of the season against USF. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 4:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ESPN+ and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Cam Masterman: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter