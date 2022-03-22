Louisville Snaps Win Streak, Falls to Lipscomb

The Cardinals had won six in a row prior to their matchup with the Bisons to end their home-stand.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LU 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 6 2 #15 UL 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 6 0

W: Collin Witzke (1-0), L: Luke Seed (1-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Playing in the final leg of their 18-game home-stand, the No. 15 Louisville baseball program fell flat against Lipscomb in a midweek showdown, losing 6-2 Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The loss snaps a six-game win streak for the Cardinals (16-5, 3-0 ACC), who had also won 13 of their last 14 games, and recently vaulted back into the top 25 after sweeping No. 1 Notre Dame this past weekend.

Louisville's bats, which had been red hot over the last month, were ice cold against the Bisons (11-10, 0-3 ASUN). Averaging 11.6 runs and 12.1 base hits over the last 16 games heading into the contest, Louisville could only muster five hits.

Ben Metzinger (2-5) and Jack Payton (2-5) each had two-hit days, with Dalton Rushing (1-3, 2B, BB) and Cam Masterman (1-5, 2B) also collecting base hits. Levi Usher (0-4, RBI) had the only run driven in for the Cardinals, a fielder's choice in the fourth, with their other run coming via a throwing error in the fifth.

Normally great at situation hitting up to this point in the season, Louisville found themselves struggling to get locked in at the plate. They hit just 1-9 with two outs, 2-22 with runners on base and 2-11 with runners in scoring position.

Starting pitcher Luke Seed (2.2 IP, 5 K, 4 BB, 2 H, 4 ER) had a rough outing in just his second start this season, surrendering the most earned runs over the course of his two seasons at Louisville. Lipscomb plated a run in the opening frame, then launched a three-run homer in the third to knock him of the game.

The middle relievers did give Louisville some hope for a rally, as both Cam Robinson (2.1 IP, 5 K, 1 BB) and Ryan Hawks (2.0 IP, 4 K, 1 H) put forth scoreless relief appearances.

Unfortunately, the next two relievers, Adam Dowler (0.2 IP, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) and Kaleb Corbett (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER), each surrendered runs in their respective outings. Even Carter Lohman (0.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H), Louisville's final pitcher of the game, had some trouble securing the final out.

Next up for Louisville, they'll hit the road for a weekend series against Boston College. First pitch is slated for Friday, Mar. 25 at 4:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Adam Dowler: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

