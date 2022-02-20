Errors Pile Up, Clutch Hitting Falters as Louisville Falls to UConn

The Cardinals conclude their season-opening weekend trip in Florida by going 1-2.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 5 UConn 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 1 X 9 10 3

W: Enzo Stefanoni (1-0), L: Jacob Ferris (0-1)

TAMPA. Fla. - Wrapping up their season-opening weekend down in the Sunshine State, the Louisville baseball program could not get anything going on Sunday against UConn, dropping a 9-2 decision at USF Baseball Stadium.

Louisville (1-2) compiled nine base hits on the afternoon, but struggled with clutch hitting, going 1-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 men on base.

Shortstop Christian Knapczyk (2-4) was the only Card to log double digit hits, with first baseman Austin Bode (1-1, RBI) delivering the lone hit with runners in scoring position off an RBI single in the ninth to break the shutout. Pinch hitter Isaac Humphrey also delivered an RBI on a groundout in the ninth in his lone at-bat.

Like in their matchup with USF the day before, defensive errors doomed Louisville from the jump. The Cardinals committed five on the day, including two in the second inning that played a role in the Huskies (2-1) putting up a three-spot

Following a USF runner scampering home on an error, right-hander Jacob Ferris (3.0 IP, 5 K, 2 BB, 5 H, 3 ER) then surrendered a two-run home run in the inning. Coupled with an RBI double given up in the opening frame, and the EKU transfer's start came to an early close.

Left-hander Riley Phillips (4.0 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 0 ER) took over in the third inning, and delivered Louisville's best pitching performance of the young season. His outing was the longest on the year up to this point without allowing a single run.

When Louisville pulled Phillips to start the seventh, UConn jumped on the pitching change by putting up a four-spot. True freshman righty Kyle Walter (0.1, 0 K, 2 BB, 0 H, 2 ER) allowed a pair of walks, was replaced by southpaw Evan Webster (0.2, 0 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 2 ER), who then proceeded to give up a sacrifice fly and three-run homer.

Fellow true freshman right-hander Carson Liggitt (1.0 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) was tasked with pitching the eighth, and while he did give up a sacrifice fly and loaded the bases with one out, he escaped the jam with back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame.

Next up for Louisville, they'll make their return to Jim Patterson Stadium for a matchup with Xavier in their 2022 home opener. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Luke Brown: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

