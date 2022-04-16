Skip to main content

Louisville Drops Game Two, Series at Florida State

The Cardinals will try and avoid the sweep in Saturday’s series finale.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The third-ranked University of Louisville baseball team suffered its second consecutive loss at No. 19 Florida State, dropping a 9-4 decision on Friday night.

Louisville (24-10, 9-5 ACC) has now lost back-to-back games for just the third time this season.

Much like in Thursday's series opener, the Cardinals surrendered an early five-spot and were unable to dig out of the hole.

Florida State (21-13, 9-8) sent nine to the plate in the bottom of the first, getting five across, all with two outs.

Ben Metzinger drove in the first Louisville run of the night in the third, doubling into the right field corner to score JT Benson.

However, the Seminoles got the run right back in the bottom half of the inning and then plated single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Louisville pushed three runs across in the final inning with Cameron Masterman doubling in a pair and Dalton Rushing adding a run on a sacrifice fly.

Christian Knapczyk and Levi Usher each had a pair of hits on the night.

The series wraps up on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

