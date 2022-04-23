Skip to main content

Louisville Drops Game Two vs. NC State

The series between the Cardinals and Wolfpack now heads to the rubber match.
123456789RHE

#23 NCSU

0

5

0

0

3

1

0

5

1

15

14

2

#11 UL

0

2

0

1

3

4

0

0

0

10

11

0

W: Justin Lawson (4-1), L: Tate Kuehner (4-3)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The 11th-ranked University of Louisville baseball team took a 15-10 loss to No. 23 NC State on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (26-12, 10-7) held a 10-9 lead after seven innings on Saturday, but gave up five in the eighth and one more in the ninth.

NC State (25-12, 11-8) jumped out in front early with five runs across in the second inning.

The Cards responded with two in the fifth and hit a solo home run in the fourth to make it a two-run game.

The Wolfpack stretched the margin back out to five with three in the fifth, but Louisville answered back. singled home a run and doubled in a pair to close the gap to two once again.

NC State added a run-scoring single in the top of the sixth before the Cardinals finally surged in front. and each doubled home runs to get the Cards within one and a throwing error on a bunt plated the tying run. Humphrey then doubled in Usher to give Louisville its first lead of the game.

Payton and Humphrey each went 3-for-4 to lead the Cardinals offense. Rushing finished with a 2-for-5 day.

came out of the bullpen and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, while added two scoreless frames of his own.

Louisville and NC State will wrap up their series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

