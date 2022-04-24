Louisville Rallies to Clinch Rubber Match vs. NC State

The Cardinals maintain their standing on top of the Atlantic Division with the series win over the Wolfpack.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E NCSU 5 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 7 7 2 UL 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 X 11 12 3

W: Carter Lohman (1-0), L: Logan Adams (2-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After splitting the first two games of their series against NC State, the Louisville baseball program capped off their weekend on a high note, taking the rubber match 11-7 Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

With the series win, the No. 11 Cardinals (27-12, 11-7 ACC) maintain their position on top of the Atlantic Division, holding a tiebreaker over Notre Dame, who Louisville swept to begin conference play. The No. 23 Wolfpack (25-13, 11-9 ACC) now sit at third place.

Trailing by a run heading into the bottom of the eighth, Louisville put up a five-spot in the frame to rally past NC State and secure the win. Jack Payton (2-4, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) hit a go-ahead two RBI double, Levi Usher (3-5, 3 RBI) collected an RBI single, Logan Beard (0-3, RBI, SF) tallied a sacrifice fly, then Ben Bianco (0-3, RBI, BB) drew a bases loaded walk.

The first inning of the rubber match was incredibly active, with both teams combining for nine runs in the opening frame. NC State got things started by launching three home runs off starter Riley Phillips (1.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 5 ER), including a three-run bomb from Tommy White. Usher and Isaac Humphrey (2-3, 2 RBI, 2B) then immediately made it just a one run game, with each batter collecting two-run singles for Louisville.

After a pair of quiet innings, both the Wolfpack and Cardinals struck again in the fourth. Tate Kuehner's (3.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H) lone run surrendered in his impressive relief outing came via a sacrifice fly, then Dalton Rushing (2-3, HR, 2 RBI) responded with a two-run homer that tied the game at six a piece.

Carson Liggitt (1.0 IP, 2 K, 2 BB) pitched a scoreless fifth inning, Alex Galvan (1.2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) followed that up with a zero in the sixth, but White struck again with a leadoff home run in the seventh to break the tie.

Fortunately, the bullpen for Louisville finished just as strong as their hitting did. Carter Lohman (1.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) and Michael Prosecky (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H) combined for over two scoreless innings down the stretch, preventing any potential Wolfpack rally.

Next up for Louisville, they'll host Western Kentucky for a midweek matchup. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 26 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Kaleb Corbett: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter