Louisville Falls to Georgia Tech in ACC Pool Play

The Cardinals now wait for their NCAA Tournament draw.
123456789RHE

GT

0

0

4

0

0

0

1

1

3

9

14

1

UL

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

0

1

4

10

1

W: Marquis Grisson, Jr. (4-5), L: Kade Grundy (1-1), S: Dawson Brown (5)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A day removed from falling to Pitt and being eliminated from advancing to the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals, Louisville could not salvage their trip to the Queen City, losing 9-4 to Georgia Tech Thursday at Truist Field to wrap up pool play.

The No. 7 ranked Cardinals (38-18-1) go 0-2 in pool play, and now head back home where they will await their draw for the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will take place on Monday, May 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ESPN2.

Louisville's pitching staff struggled right out of the gates. RIley Phillips (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H) and Kade Grundy (1.0 IP, 1 K, 3 BB, 1 H, 3 ER) pitched scoreless first and second innings, but each had worked themselves into bases loaded jams.

Georgia Tech finally broke through in the third after running out Grundy, putting up a four-spot off Alex Galvan (2.0 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 1 ER), though he was able to rebound and pitch a zero in the fourth. Carter Lohman (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 1 H) and Kaleb Corbett (1.0 IP, 2 K, 1 H) also put forth scoreless frames afterwards.

As for Louisville's hitters, they struggled immensely against GT starter Marquis Grissom, Jr. He carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning, and kept the Cardinals off the board until a Jack Payton (2-4, RBI) RBI single in the sixth.

It wasn't until the seventh inning that Louisville finally knocked Grissom out of the game after Brandon Anderson (2-5, 2 RBI) notched a two-run single. The Cardinals also added a ninth inning run courtesy of a Levi Usher (1-5, RBI) RBI single, but that was all the late offense that they could muster.

Compounding matters, Georgia Tech added five runs in the final three innings, including a trio of them in the ninth. Adam Dowler (0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER), Kyle Walter (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R) and Will Koger (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 3 ER) each had earned runs charged against them during this stage of the game, with only Tate Kuehner (0.2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H) and Evan Webster (0.1 IP, 1 K) having scoreless outings.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

