Louisville Mounts Late Rally vs. Michigan to Clinch NCAA Regional

The Cardinals are heading to the College Station Super Regional next weekend.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UM 2 0 1 0 4 2 0 0 0 9 12 1 UL 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 X 11 11 1

W: Tate Kuehner (7-3), L: Cameron Weston (5-4), S: Michael Prosecky (11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Squaring off against Michigan in their winner-take-all regional finale, the Louisville baseball program was able to mount an electric late inning rally, capturing an 11-9 victory Monday at Jim Patterson Stadium to keep their postseason run alive.

Trailing by two runs with two outs in bottom of the eighth, Dalton Rushing (1-4, 1 BB) drew a walk and Jack Payton (1-5, 2B) hit a double to give the Cardinals life. Payton was initially called safe, and a controversial replay upholding the ruling.

Levi Usher (4-5, 4 RBI, 2 2B) then immediately hit a two-run single to center field that tied the game, and Cam Masterman (2-5, HR, 3 RBI) followed that up by a towering go-ahead two-run blast to the left field berm.

The Cardinals (42-19-1) clinch their ninth trip to the Super Regionals in program history, and seventh consecutive when hosting a regional. They'll head to the Lone Star State this weekend for a best-of-three showdown with Texas A&M. The full schedule for the College Station Super Regional will be announced later this week.

Unlike on Friday against SEMO, Louisville starter Garrett Schmeltz (3.0 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 4 H, 3 ER) had a bit of a rocky outing. He was lucky to only give up two runs in the first after allowing the first four runners to reach base, while also allowing a solo homer in the third.

Fortunately for him, the Louisville offense had a white-hot start out of the gate, plating seven runs in the opening frame. Usher smacked a two-run RBI double, Masterman, Logan Beard (1-4, RBI) and Christian Knapzyk (2-4, RBI, BB) collected RBI singles, Ben Metzinger (0-2, RBI, 3 BB) drew a bases loaded walk and a fielding error brought home a run.

After a 93-minute rain delay in the bottom of the third, all of the momentum swung in Michigan's favor. They plated four runs on two homers off of Ryan Hawks (2.0 IP, 3 K, 4 H, 4 ER) in the fifth to tie the game, then hit a two-run blast off of Alex Galvan (0.2 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 2 ER) in the sixth to jump in front.

Fortunately for Louisville, they were able to get crucial pitching when it counted the most. Tate Kuehner (2.1 IP, 1 K, 1 H) and Michael Prosecky (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H) combined for over three scoreless innings down the stretch, allowing the offense to mount the comeback.

(Photo of Cam Masterman: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

