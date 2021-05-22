Louisville Shutout in Game Two, Clinch Series Loss vs. Miami

The Cardinals are shutout for the second time in five games.

(Photo of Lucas Dunn: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UM 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 0 UL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1

W: Spencer Bodanza (3-0), L: Jared Poland (0-1), S: Carson Palmquist (13)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After falling to Miami in their final series opener of the regular season, the No. 18 Louisville baseball program followed that up with another loss to the visiting team, falling in shutout fashion, 2-0, on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (27-20, 16-15 ACC) have not only lost three of their last four series in conference play, but have been shutout twice in the last five games, and lost nine of their last thirteen games since the cancellation of the Pitt series in late April. They fall to 8-7 all-time against the Hurricanes (31-17, 19-15 ACC).

Making his first pitching start of his collegiate career, right-hander Jared Poland (5.0 IP, 7K, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 ER) gave Louisville some solid innings. He set career highs in both innings pitched and strikeouts, and only surrendered a two-run home run in the second.

Left-hander Carter Lohman (4.0 IP, 4 K, 3 H, 3 BB) also had a good outing on the mound coming in relief. He had his first scoreless outing since Apr. 20 vs. Kentucky, and tied his career-high in innings pitched and strikeouts.

The issue, like in the series opener, is that Louisville's bats again went ice cold. The Cardinals collected just three base hits, coming from outfielder Luke Brown, pinch hitter Dalton Rushing and shortstop Christian Knapczyk. For the game, they had just six baserunners.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their weekend series vs. Miami with game three, which serves as the regular season finale. First pitch is slated for Saturday, May. 22 at 1:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

