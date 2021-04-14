Report: NCAA D1 Council Approves One-Time Transfer Rule

Student-athletes in all sports will be able to transfer once and not be forced to sit out a year.

(Photo of NCAA Logo: Rich Barnes - USA TODAY Sports)

INDIANAPOLIS - After months of speculation, the NCAA's Division I Council has finally approved the 'one-time transfer rule', in which student-athletes across all sports will be able to transfer once and be immediately eligible, according the a report from The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

Auerbach also reports that the vote for the one-time transfer rule was unanimous, and that the rule change is expected to be official following the D1 Council's Thursday meeting.

The NCAA introduced the transfer portal back on Oct. 15, 2018 in an effort to "systematically manage the transfer process from start to finish" as well as "add more transparency to the process among schools".

Under previous rules, student-athletes participating in baseball, men's and women's basketball, football and men's ice hockey had to sit out a year upon transferring to a new school. They could file a waiver requesting immediate eligibility, but it was not guaranteed to be granted.

This impacts several student-athletes as it pertains to the University of Louisville. Men's basketball's Matt Cross & Noah Locke, women's basketball's Emily Engstler and football's Bryan Hudson are some of the more noteworthy examples of transfers who will be immediately eligible to compete as Cardinals next season.

Additionally, Auerbach is reporting that the D1 Council also voted to end the recruiting dead period that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A normal recruiting period will resume on June 1.

