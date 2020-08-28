Sean Moth Resigns as Louisville PA Announcer

Sean Moth, who has served as the public address announcer for University of Louisville athletics for the past 21 years, has resigned from his position according to a release from the University.

Previously serving as the PA announcer for the Denver Nuggets & Colorado Avalanche, Moth came to Louisville in 1999 where he has held the same position for Louisville football, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball games ever since. He had also been the radio voice for the baseball team for the last 20 seasons.

“Sean has been an amazing ambassador for Cardinal Athletics over the last 21 years while serving as the voice and face at many of our sporting and athletic department events,” said UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra in the release.

“As a lifelong fan, there are only a few voices that comes to mind on behalf of the Cardinals and Sean’s is at the top of the list for me. For many of us, his voice is all our kids have known. We thank him for his hard work and dedication to Cardinal Athletics and look forward to continuing our partnership calling baseball games in the spring.”

Moth had been on furlough since late May when 43 athletics staff members were placed on furloughs and 53 other positions were eliminated. He had intended to return with the Cardinals to prepare for the fall athletics season in a new role, but opted not to return for personal reasons. He plans to continue to provide play-by-play coverage of UofL baseball radio broadcasts.

“There are no words to describe my 21 years with the Cardinals,” said Moth in the release. “I am forever indebted to Tom Jurich for giving me the initial opportunity to be a part of this family back in 1999. My interactions and relationships with my co-workers, coaches, administration, the athletes and the fans have made this an unforgettable journey and for that I am eternally grateful. After nearly 30 years in this industry working long weeks, nights and weekends, it is time to see where the next step on this path takes me.”

