Select UofL Student-Athletes Back on Campus & Tested

As part of the phased plan to return to campus, several University of Louisville student-athletes returned to campus to undergo COVID-19 testing on Tuesday morning.

Drive-up testing was done at Cardinal Stadium, and in total over 120 student-athletes, coaches and staff were tested.

“Our return to campus is off and running,” said Athletic Director Vince Tyra, who was the first in line to receive testing. ”I think we need to set an example for our student-athletes and that was reason I did this. I wanted to feel what they're going to feel when they go through this. Hopefully they'll follow the guidelines like we're going to continue to educate them on and what we’ll have a successful return to campus.”

As part of the first phase of the plan, a limited group of student-athletes totaling about 30 in football, plus as many as 15 each for men's basketball, women's basketball and swimming & diving arrived to campus on Monday to be tested Tuesday. Physical examinations are scheduled for June 4 and with voluntary physical training, not directed by coaching staffs, commencing on June 8.

In phase two, an additional 30 football and 60 Olympic sport student-athletes are now set to arrive on campus June 15. This group will experience similar preparations to those in phase one, and begin voluntary physical activity on June 22.

Under phase three, the remaining football student-athletes would arrive on campus July 7 and begin voluntary physical activity July 13.

Finally in phase four, all student athletes would return to activities with full practices, scrimmages and competitions as allowed by NCAA or ACC guidelines in early August. All athletic facilities would be open by this time.

