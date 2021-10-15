Formers Cards Will Smith, Adam Duvall to Square Off in NLCS

It is the second consecutive season that Louisville will have a representative in the World Series.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the second consecutive season, a former Louisville baseball player will be represented in the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will, once again, be going toe-to-toe in the National League Championship Series. Smith's Dodgers took down the San Francisco Giants in five games as part of the National League Division Series, while Duvall's Braves felled the Milwaukee Brewers in four games.

Not only will this guarantee that a former Cardinal wins a ring for the second year in a row, these same two faced each other last postseason with a berth to the Fall Classic on the line. The 2020 NLCS went the distance, with the Dodgers taking down the Braves in seven games, and Los Angeles also besting the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win the World Series.

Smith went 0-4 in the NL Wild Card Game victory against the St. Louis Cardinals, but responded by going 6-18 with two home runs, three RBI and two doubles in the NLCS. He was one the Dodgers' more consistent players during the regular season, batting .258 with 25 homers and 76 RBI - with the latter two ranking third on the team.

Duvall only went 4-14 with a triple during the NLDS, but he is sure to rebound during the upcoming NLCS. Between the Braves and the Marlins - where he spent the first half of the season before being dealt before the trade deadline - he bat. 228 with a career-high 38 home runs and a National League-best 113 RBI.

Game one of the best-of-seven series between the Dodgers and Braves is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16. First pitch is slated for 7:07 p.m. EST on TBS.

(Photo of Will Smith: Richard Mackson - USA TODAY Sports, Adam Duvall: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)

