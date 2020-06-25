Luke Smith's return to Louisville outweighed professional ball

When his named wasn’t called in the 2020 MLB Draft, Luke Smith had the idea to return to school.

The NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to all student-athletes in spring sports whose seasons were canceled due to COVID-19, so the senior pitcher had to decide between another year for Louisville baseball or pursuing a professional career through free agency.

Smith, who was 3-0 in four starts in 2020, said returning to Louisville had more positives than beginning a professional career.

“Ultimately, the opportunity to come back to school and compete for a national championship one more time outweighed what came with free agency,” Smith said.

The right-handed pitcher had conversations with professional teams that showed interest, but Smith’s dream of pro baseball was put on hold because of the uncertainty of the minor league system and the prospect of developing for another year at the collegiate level.

With a 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame, Smith wants to add weight this offseason.

“I think I have more velocity in the tank if I put more weight on,” Smith said.

Last offseason, he worked on improving his changeup. This offseason, Smith will focus on controlling his fastball to be able to command the inner third of the plate.

He also wants to add velocity to his slider, which will help make his curveball and slider look different to hitters.

After transferring to Louisville from Parkland College, Smith went 6-1 with a 4.24 ERA in 68 innings as a junior in 2019. With his first senior season shortened, Smith is excited for the opportunity to compete for the Friday night spot in the starting rotation following the selections of Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Smith didn’t return to Louisville thinking the Friday night turn in the rotation was his, saying that it’s not given, but earned.

Smith has talked with former Louisville pitcher Josh Rogers, who selected in the 2015 MLB Draft, about pitching on Friday nights.

“The experience is different, the emotions are different, the electricity in the building is different,” Smith said. “Everybody wants to get a win to start the weekend, that’s what I thrive off of. I love the competitiveness and energy in the ballpark, that’s what feeds my energy.”

Smith is set to begin pitching in Indianapolis in a summer ball league in July.