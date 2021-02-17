FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Louisville Announces Starting Rotation for Season Opening Series vs. Bellarmine

The Cardinals begin the 2021 season on Friday, Feb. 19 at Jim Patterson Stadium vs. the Knights.
(Photo of Glenn Albanese: Jeff Reinking via University of Louisivlle Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the start of the 2021 season just two days away, the Louisville baseball program has officially named their starting pitching rotation for their three-game weekend series vs. Bellarmine.

Junior right-hander Glenn Albanese will deliver the first pitch of the season, as he has been designated as the Friday night starter for the series. Senior left-hander Adam Elliott will take the ball to start on Saturday, as will senior right-hander Luke Smith on Sunday.

Albanese was en route to having a stellar 2020 season before it was cut short by COVID-19. In five relief appearances, he turned in a 2.08 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 18-1 over 8.2 innings of work.

Elliott is returning for his fifth season as a Cardinal, and will be making the first start of his career. He posted a 0.87 ERA in 10.1 innings with 14 strikeouts in 2020, and holds a 1.88 career ERA over 86 innings and 67 relief appearances.

Smith is also returning for another year after deciding not to go pro. In his four starts last season, he went 3-0 with a 3.42 ERA, striking out 18 batters in 23.2 innings. Over his Cardinal career since coming over from Parkland College, he has a 4.03 ERA and is 9-1 in 22 appearances and 14 starts.

No. 2 Louisville is set to begin the 2021 season with a three-game weekend series against the Knights at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday, Feb. 19. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra.

