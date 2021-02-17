Louisville Announces Starting Rotation for Season Opening Series vs. Bellarmine

The Cardinals begin the 2021 season on Friday, Feb. 19 at Jim Patterson Stadium vs. the Knights.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the start of the 2021 season just two days away, the Louisville baseball program has officially named their starting pitching rotation for their three-game weekend series vs. Bellarmine.

Junior right-hander Glenn Albanese will deliver the first pitch of the season, as he has been designated as the Friday night starter for the series. Senior left-hander Adam Elliott will take the ball to start on Saturday, as will senior right-hander Luke Smith on Sunday.

Albanese was en route to having a stellar 2020 season before it was cut short by COVID-19. In five relief appearances, he turned in a 2.08 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 18-1 over 8.2 innings of work.

Elliott is returning for his fifth season as a Cardinal, and will be making the first start of his career. He posted a 0.87 ERA in 10.1 innings with 14 strikeouts in 2020, and holds a 1.88 career ERA over 86 innings and 67 relief appearances.

Smith is also returning for another year after deciding not to go pro. In his four starts last season, he went 3-0 with a 3.42 ERA, striking out 18 batters in 23.2 innings. Over his Cardinal career since coming over from Parkland College, he has a 4.03 ERA and is 9-1 in 22 appearances and 14 starts.

No. 2 Louisville is set to begin the 2021 season with a three-game weekend series against the Knights at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday, Feb. 19. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra.

