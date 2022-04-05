Two Louisville Players Named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville infielders Christian Knapczyk and Ben Metzinger were each named to the 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list by USA Baseball on Tuesday.



Louisville is one of eight programs to have multiple representatives on the 45-player list.



Knapczyk and Metzinger have formed an elite duo at the top of the Louisville batting order this spring, combining to score 76 runs in just 28 games. Knapczyk leads the nation with 42 runs on the season and has scored at least one run in all but four games, while Metzinger is among the top 30 nationally with 34 runs scored.



Metzinger is hitting .348 on the season with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs, the latter two of which rank seventh and 11th in the country, respectively. The Louisville native ranks top 10 in the ACC in home runs (2nd), walks (3rd), RBIs (4th), slugging percentage (4th), total bases (5th), triples (8th) and runs (9th).



Knapczyk owns a .355 average at the halfway point and ranks top 10 in the ACC in runs (1st), stolen bases (3rd), hit by pitch (4th), triples (4th), on-base percentage (8th) and doubles (10th).



The midseason watch list features 45 of the nation's top amateur players from the high school and college ranks and includes 26 athletes who have played their way onto the watch list since the preseason list was announced on February 15. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue to maintain a rolling list of athletes, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before announcing the semifinalists on May 24.



The winner of the 44th Golden Spikes Award will be announced on Friday, June 24, on ESPN.

(Photo of Christian Knapczyk: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

